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Al-Qalam
44
68:44
فذرني ومن يكذب بهاذا الحديث سنستدرجهم من حيث لا يعلمون ٤٤
فَذَرْنِى وَمَن يُكَذِّبُ بِهَـٰذَا ٱلْحَدِيثِ ۖ سَنَسْتَدْرِجُهُم مِّنْ حَيْثُ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ ٤٤
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So leave to Me ˹O Prophet˺ those who reject this message. We will gradually draw them to destruction in ways they cannot comprehend.
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