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Al-Ma'idah
97
5:97
۞ جعل الله الكعبة البيت الحرام قياما للناس والشهر الحرام والهدي والقلايد ذالك لتعلموا ان الله يعلم ما في السماوات وما في الارض وان الله بكل شيء عليم ٩٧
۞ جَعَلَ ٱللَّهُ ٱلْكَعْبَةَ ٱلْبَيْتَ ٱلْحَرَامَ قِيَـٰمًۭا لِّلنَّاسِ وَٱلشَّهْرَ ٱلْحَرَامَ وَٱلْهَدْىَ وَٱلْقَلَـٰٓئِدَ ۚ ذَٰلِكَ لِتَعْلَمُوٓا۟ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ يَعْلَمُ مَا فِى ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَمَا فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ وَأَنَّ ٱللَّهَ بِكُلِّ شَىْءٍ عَلِيمٌ ٩٧
۞ جَعَلَ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡكَعۡبَةَ
ٱلۡبَيۡتَ
ٱلۡحَرَامَ
قِيَٰمٗا
لِّلنَّاسِ
وَٱلشَّهۡرَ
ٱلۡحَرَامَ
وَٱلۡهَدۡيَ
وَٱلۡقَلَٰٓئِدَۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
لِتَعۡلَمُوٓاْ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَعۡلَمُ
مَا
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَمَا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَأَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
بِكُلِّ
شَيۡءٍ
عَلِيمٌ
٩٧
Allah has made the Ka’bah—the Sacred House—a sanctuary of well-being for all people, along with the sacred months, the sacrificial animals, and the ˹offerings decorated with˺ garlands. All this so you may know that Allah knows whatever is in the heavens and whatever is on the earth, and that He has ˹perfect˺ knowledge of everything.
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