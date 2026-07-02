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Al-Ma'idah
96
5:96
احل لكم صيد البحر وطعامه متاعا لكم وللسيارة وحرم عليكم صيد البر ما دمتم حرما واتقوا الله الذي اليه تحشرون ٩٦
أُحِلَّ لَكُمْ صَيْدُ ٱلْبَحْرِ وَطَعَامُهُۥ مَتَـٰعًۭا لَّكُمْ وَلِلسَّيَّارَةِ ۖ وَحُرِّمَ عَلَيْكُمْ صَيْدُ ٱلْبَرِّ مَا دُمْتُمْ حُرُمًۭا ۗ وَٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ ٱلَّذِىٓ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ ٩٦
أُحِلَّ
لَكُمۡ
صَيۡدُ
ٱلۡبَحۡرِ
وَطَعَامُهُۥ
مَتَٰعٗا
لَّكُمۡ
وَلِلسَّيَّارَةِۖ
وَحُرِّمَ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
صَيۡدُ
ٱلۡبَرِّ
مَا
دُمۡتُمۡ
حُرُمٗاۗ
وَٱتَّقُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
ٱلَّذِيٓ
إِلَيۡهِ
تُحۡشَرُونَ
٩٦
It is lawful for you to hunt and eat seafood, as a provision for you and for travellers. But hunting on land is forbidden to you while on pilgrimage. Be mindful of Allah to Whom you all will be gathered.
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