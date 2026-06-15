Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Ma'idah
85
5:85
فاثابهم الله بما قالوا جنات تجري من تحتها الانهار خالدين فيها وذالك جزاء المحسنين ٨٥
فَأَثَـٰبَهُمُ ٱللَّهُ بِمَا قَالُوا۟ جَنَّـٰتٍۢ تَجْرِى مِن تَحْتِهَا ٱلْأَنْهَـٰرُ خَـٰلِدِينَ فِيهَا ۚ وَذَٰلِكَ جَزَآءُ ٱلْمُحْسِنِينَ ٨٥
ﱒ
ﱓ
ﱔ
ﱕ
ﱖ
ﱗ
ﱘ
ﱙ
ﱚ
ﱛ
ﱜﱝ
ﱞ
ﱟ
ﱠ
ﱡ
So Allah will reward them for what they said with Gardens under which rivers flow, to stay there forever. And that is the reward of the good-doers.
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Tafseer Jalalayn
قال تعالى ﴿فَأَثَـٰبَهُمُ ٱللَّهُ بِمَا قَالُوا۟ جَنَّـٰتࣲ تَجۡرِی مِن تَحۡتِهَا ٱلۡأَنۡهَـٰرُ خَـٰلِدِینَ فِیهَاۚ وَذَ ٰلِكَ جَزَاۤءُ ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِینَ ٨٥﴾ بالإيمان