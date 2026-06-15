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Al-Ma'idah
79
5:79
كانوا لا يتناهون عن منكر فعلوه لبيس ما كانوا يفعلون ٧٩
كَانُوا۟ لَا يَتَنَاهَوْنَ عَن مُّنكَرٍۢ فَعَلُوهُ ۚ لَبِئْسَ مَا كَانُوا۟ يَفْعَلُونَ ٧٩
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ﱛ
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They did not forbid one another from doing evil. Evil indeed was what they did!
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