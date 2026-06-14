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Al-Ma'idah
70
5:70
لقد اخذنا ميثاق بني اسراييل وارسلنا اليهم رسلا كلما جاءهم رسول بما لا تهوى انفسهم فريقا كذبوا وفريقا يقتلون ٧٠
لَقَدْ أَخَذْنَا مِيثَـٰقَ بَنِىٓ إِسْرَٰٓءِيلَ وَأَرْسَلْنَآ إِلَيْهِمْ رُسُلًۭا ۖ كُلَّمَا جَآءَهُمْ رَسُولٌۢ بِمَا لَا تَهْوَىٰٓ أَنفُسُهُمْ فَرِيقًۭا كَذَّبُوا۟ وَفَرِيقًۭا يَقْتُلُونَ ٧٠
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Indeed, We took a covenant from the Children of Israel and sent them messengers. Whenever a messenger came to them with what they did not desire, they denied some and killed others.
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