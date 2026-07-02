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Al-Ma'idah
110
5:110
اذ قال الله يا عيسى ابن مريم اذكر نعمتي عليك وعلى والدتك اذ ايدتك بروح القدس تكلم الناس في المهد وكهلا واذ علمتك الكتاب والحكمة والتوراة والانجيل واذ تخلق من الطين كهيية الطير باذني فتنفخ فيها فتكون طيرا باذني وتبري الاكمه والابرص باذني واذ تخرج الموتى باذني واذ كففت بني اسراييل عنك اذ جيتهم بالبينات فقال الذين كفروا منهم ان هاذا الا سحر مبين ١١٠
إِذْ قَالَ ٱللَّهُ يَـٰعِيسَى ٱبْنَ مَرْيَمَ ٱذْكُرْ نِعْمَتِى عَلَيْكَ وَعَلَىٰ وَٰلِدَتِكَ إِذْ أَيَّدتُّكَ بِرُوحِ ٱلْقُدُسِ تُكَلِّمُ ٱلنَّاسَ فِى ٱلْمَهْدِ وَكَهْلًۭا ۖ وَإِذْ عَلَّمْتُكَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ وَٱلْحِكْمَةَ وَٱلتَّوْرَىٰةَ وَٱلْإِنجِيلَ ۖ وَإِذْ تَخْلُقُ مِنَ ٱلطِّينِ كَهَيْـَٔةِ ٱلطَّيْرِ بِإِذْنِى فَتَنفُخُ فِيهَا فَتَكُونُ طَيْرًۢا بِإِذْنِى ۖ وَتُبْرِئُ ٱلْأَكْمَهَ وَٱلْأَبْرَصَ بِإِذْنِى ۖ وَإِذْ تُخْرِجُ ٱلْمَوْتَىٰ بِإِذْنِى ۖ وَإِذْ كَفَفْتُ بَنِىٓ إِسْرَٰٓءِيلَ عَنكَ إِذْ جِئْتَهُم بِٱلْبَيِّنَـٰتِ فَقَالَ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ مِنْهُمْ إِنْ هَـٰذَآ إِلَّا سِحْرٌۭ مُّبِينٌۭ ١١٠
إِذۡ
قَالَ
ٱللَّهُ
يَٰعِيسَى
ٱبۡنَ
مَرۡيَمَ
ٱذۡكُرۡ
نِعۡمَتِي
عَلَيۡكَ
وَعَلَىٰ
وَٰلِدَتِكَ
إِذۡ
أَيَّدتُّكَ
بِرُوحِ
ٱلۡقُدُسِ
تُكَلِّمُ
ٱلنَّاسَ
فِي
ٱلۡمَهۡدِ
وَكَهۡلٗاۖ
وَإِذۡ
عَلَّمۡتُكَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
وَٱلۡحِكۡمَةَ
وَٱلتَّوۡرَىٰةَ
وَٱلۡإِنجِيلَۖ
وَإِذۡ
تَخۡلُقُ
مِنَ
ٱلطِّينِ
كَهَيۡـَٔةِ
ٱلطَّيۡرِ
بِإِذۡنِي
فَتَنفُخُ
فِيهَا
فَتَكُونُ
طَيۡرَۢا
بِإِذۡنِيۖ
وَتُبۡرِئُ
ٱلۡأَكۡمَهَ
وَٱلۡأَبۡرَصَ
بِإِذۡنِيۖ
وَإِذۡ
تُخۡرِجُ
ٱلۡمَوۡتَىٰ
بِإِذۡنِيۖ
وَإِذۡ
كَفَفۡتُ
بَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
عَنكَ
إِذۡ
جِئۡتَهُم
بِٱلۡبَيِّنَٰتِ
فَقَالَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
مِنۡهُمۡ
إِنۡ
هَٰذَآ
إِلَّا
سِحۡرٞ
مُّبِينٞ
١١٠
And ˹on Judgment Day˺ Allah will say, “O Jesus, son of Mary! Remember My favour upon you and your mother: how I supported you with the holy spirit
1
so you spoke to people in ˹your˺ infancy and adulthood. How I taught you writing, wisdom, the Torah, and the Gospel. How you moulded a bird from clay—by My Will—and breathed into it and it became a ˹real˺ bird—by My Will. How you healed the blind and the lepers—by My Will. How you brought the dead to life—by My Will. How I prevented the Children of Israel from harming you when you came to them with clear proofs and the disbelievers among them said, “This is nothing but pure magic.”
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Amer Abbas
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5 years ago
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Referencing
Ayah 5:110
Allah, exalted is He, talks about how each of Jesus's (peace be upon him) miracles are by His will, concluding each miracle with 'by My will'. But notice that one of those 'miracles' is the ability to mold the shape of a bird from clay… which is not unusual and something that anyone with normal abilities can do. However, if we reflect on each of our abilities and blessings, we will realize that they're also miracles, things that we could not gran...
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