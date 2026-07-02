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Al-Ma'idah
101
5:101
يا ايها الذين امنوا لا تسالوا عن اشياء ان تبد لكم تسوكم وان تسالوا عنها حين ينزل القران تبد لكم عفا الله عنها والله غفور حليم ١٠١
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ لَا تَسْـَٔلُوا۟ عَنْ أَشْيَآءَ إِن تُبْدَ لَكُمْ تَسُؤْكُمْ وَإِن تَسْـَٔلُوا۟ عَنْهَا حِينَ يُنَزَّلُ ٱلْقُرْءَانُ تُبْدَ لَكُمْ عَفَا ٱللَّهُ عَنْهَا ۗ وَٱللَّهُ غَفُورٌ حَلِيمٌۭ ١٠١
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
لَا
تَسۡـَٔلُواْ
عَنۡ
أَشۡيَآءَ
إِن
تُبۡدَ
لَكُمۡ
تَسُؤۡكُمۡ
وَإِن
تَسۡـَٔلُواْ
عَنۡهَا
حِينَ
يُنَزَّلُ
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانُ
تُبۡدَ
لَكُمۡ
عَفَا
ٱللَّهُ
عَنۡهَاۗ
وَٱللَّهُ
غَفُورٌ
حَلِيمٞ
١٠١
O believers! Do not ask about any matter which, if made clear to you, may disturb you. But if you inquire about what is being revealed in the Quran, it will be made clear to you. Allah has forgiven what was done ˹in the past˺.
1
And Allah is All-Forgiving, Most Forbearing.
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