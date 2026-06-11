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Al-Layl
9
92:9
وكذب بالحسنى ٩
وَكَذَّبَ بِٱلْحُسْنَىٰ ٩
وَكَذَّبَ
بِٱلۡحُسۡنَىٰ
٩
and ˹staunchly˺ denies the finest reward,
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العربية
Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Abu Bakr and Sheikh Nasir Khamis
akakanusha neno la «Lā Ilāha Illā Allāh» na yanayotakiwa na neno hilo na akakanusha malipo yanayofungamana nalo,
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran