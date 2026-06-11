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Al-Layl
1
92:1
والليل اذا يغشى ١
وَٱلَّيْلِ إِذَا يَغْشَىٰ ١
وَٱلَّيۡلِ
إِذَا
يَغۡشَىٰ
١
By the night when it covers,
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العربية
Al-Sa'di
You are reading a tafsir for the group of verses 91:15 to 92:1
Да и как может опасаться чего-то Всемогущий Властелин, из-под власти которого не в силах выйти ни одно творение, чьи решения и законы преисполнены божественной мудрости?
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran