Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Jinn
16
72:16
وان لو استقاموا على الطريقة لاسقيناهم ماء غدقا ١٦
وَأَلَّوِ ٱسْتَقَـٰمُوا۟ عَلَى ٱلطَّرِيقَةِ لَأَسْقَيْنَـٰهُم مَّآءً غَدَقًۭا ١٦
وَأَلَّوِ
ٱسۡتَقَٰمُواْ
عَلَى
ٱلطَّرِيقَةِ
لَأَسۡقَيۡنَٰهُم
مَّآءً
غَدَقٗا
١٦
Had the deniers followed the Right Way, We would have certainly granted them abundant rain to drink—
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
Reflect
Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Ali Ali
Follow
46 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 72:16
بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم
وَأَلَّوِ ٱسْتَقَـٰمُوا۟ عَلَى ٱلطَّرِيقَةِ لَأَسْقَيْنَـٰهُم مَّآءً غَدَقًۭا
'Had the deniers followed the Right Way, We would have certainly granted them abundant rain to drink—' (72:16)
Perhaps you’ve been making that duʿā for what feels like an eternity,
Yet its pieces haven’t come together in the way you imagined.
And you wonder: 'I’ve been worshipping… is it even worth it?'
Look closely at the word ٱسْتَقَـٰمُوا۟...
See more
8
2
Explore the Reflection Community
Previous Ayah
Next Ayah