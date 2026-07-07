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Al-Jinn
14
72:14
وانا منا المسلمون ومنا القاسطون فمن اسلم فاولايك تحروا رشدا ١٤
وَأَنَّا مِنَّا ٱلْمُسْلِمُونَ وَمِنَّا ٱلْقَـٰسِطُونَ ۖ فَمَنْ أَسْلَمَ فَأُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ تَحَرَّوْا۟ رَشَدًۭا ١٤
وَأَنَّا
مِنَّا
ٱلۡمُسۡلِمُونَ
وَمِنَّا
ٱلۡقَٰسِطُونَۖ
فَمَنۡ
أَسۡلَمَ
فَأُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
تَحَرَّوۡاْ
رَشَدٗا
١٤
And among us are those who have submitted ˹to Allah˺ and those who are deviant. So ˹as for˺ those who submitted, it is they who have attained Right Guidance.
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