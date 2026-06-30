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Al-Fatihah
4
1:4
مالك يوم الدين ٤
مَـٰلِكِ يَوْمِ ٱلدِّينِ ٤
مَٰلِكِ
يَوۡمِ
ٱلدِّينِ
٤
Master of the Day of Judgment.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Atiq Hussain
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2 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 1:4
This verse reminds me that while this life is full of deadlines, expectations, and worries, the most important day is the Day when we will stand before Allah. It helps put temporary successes and setbacks into perspective and encourages me to focus on sincerity, effort, and good character. During challenging times, this verse reminds me that Allah sees every struggle, every effort made in private, and every moment of patience. Nothing is lost wit...
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8
0
Jasmina Ahmed
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16 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 1:4
Sometimes the injustice around us feels unbearable. Watching those in power openly commit wrong, boasting about it, acting as if they will never be held accountable while the oppressed remain unheard and powerless. There were moments when it almost pushed my heart into despair.
But this verse pulls me back. It reminds me that there is a Day when every hidden crime will be exposed, when no amount of wealth, power or influence will save anyone fr...
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9
0
Mominah Bhutta
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21 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 1:4
After reminding us that He is the Most Compassionate and the Most Merciful, He could have spoken of His might, His power, or His overwhelming authority. He could have declared Himself Al-Jabbar, the Compeller , Al-Qahhār The Subduer, The Overpowering. Instead, the reminder comes gently: He is the Master of the Day of Judgment.
It feels as though the message unfolds with care. First, mercy ; His doors open, His compassion extended, hope made possi...
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7
0
Mustafa Ertürk
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6 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 1:3-4
Mercy Before accountability
A Psychological Lesson in Al-Fātiḥah
Psychologists Angela Legg and Kate Sweeny found that the order of good and bad news can affect how people respond.
When people receive good news last, they may feel better emotionally. But they often feel less motivated to act.
But when the bad news comes last, something changes.
They become more alert.
More serious.
More ready to move.
What makes this powerful is that a simila...
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11
1
ekaterina myachina
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9 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 1:1-7
Tracing My Way Through Prayer
Notes from the Way In…
A few moments I found myself holding onto—small points along the way, maybe, for anyone else still finding their first steps on it.
There seems to be a gentle way of entering prayer—not through effort or urgency, not through trying to feel everything at once, but through something quieter, almost like learning how to arrive.
It begins even before standing.
In the stillness of wuḍū’, where w...
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10
4
ekaterina myachina
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13 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 1:1-7
The Beginning That Contains Everything
Entering Surah الفاتحة (al-Fātiḥah — The Opening)
There is something almost disarming about beginnings.
They rarely announce their weight.
They don’t tell you, this is where everything starts.
And yet, when I first began reading the Qur’an,
it was not its length that unsettled me —
but its opening.
Surah الفاتحة *(al-Fātiḥah) did not feel like an introduction.
It felt… complete.
Like stepping into a room...
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9
2
Naashia Mohamed
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13 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 1:1-7
For a long time, my relationship with the Qur’an felt distant. I moved through its Arabic carefully, sometimes hesitantly, focused on getting the sounds right but not knwong the meaning. Even when I tried to build a rhythm to it and gain familiarity, there was not real connection. Without understanding, there could be no real reflection; without reflection, the words remained outside of me.
It was only later that I developed a yearning to unders...
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18
5
Omar Suleiman
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19 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 1:2-7
The first thing that caught my attention, الحمد لله رب العالمين, right? The Lord of all of existence, العالمين, all of the realms, all of the worlds, all the creations, all the creatures and their functions.
And Allah سبحانه وتعالى is رب العالمين, the Lord of the worlds. And so this idea of His control over everything and how everything is going to function in full harmony.
And when you get into Surat Al-Baqarah, سبحانه الله, it's like the cate...
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35
1
Rayaan Shafi
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last year
·
Referencing
Ayah 1:1-4
Sometimes I listen to interviews on YouTube (most of the time I don't watch all of it, but just listen to the specific parts that catch my interest more to save time), and there's a common pattern that is observable in all interviews.
In the beginning or the opening of an interview, the interviewer introduces the guest (the one being interviewed) by mentioning some of his or her greatest achievements, skills, talents, and so on. A little backgr...
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33
11
Brandon Hodges
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last year
·
Referencing
Ayah 1:1-7
This verse resonates with me. My entire life, I have been surrounded by vices, trauma, and negative influences, but reading this gives me hope. I submit to Allah after dealing with anger towards authority and those who have hurt me. I bask in the glory that is Islam and free myself from worldly anger and possessions. I hope to grow in my deen and the faith in what I cannot control. By surrounding myself with those committed to good and staying aw...
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11
4
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