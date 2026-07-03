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Al-An'am
117
6:117
ان ربك هو اعلم من يضل عن سبيله وهو اعلم بالمهتدين ١١٧
إِنَّ رَبَّكَ هُوَ أَعْلَمُ مَن يَضِلُّ عَن سَبِيلِهِۦ ۖ وَهُوَ أَعْلَمُ بِٱلْمُهْتَدِينَ ١١٧
إِنَّ
رَبَّكَ
هُوَ
أَعۡلَمُ
مَن
يَضِلُّ
عَن
سَبِيلِهِۦۖ
وَهُوَ
أَعۡلَمُ
بِٱلۡمُهۡتَدِينَ
١١٧
Indeed, your Lord knows best who has strayed from His Way and who is ˹rightly˺ guided.
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