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Al-An'am
110
6:110
ونقلب افيدتهم وابصارهم كما لم يومنوا به اول مرة ونذرهم في طغيانهم يعمهون ١١٠
وَنُقَلِّبُ أَفْـِٔدَتَهُمْ وَأَبْصَـٰرَهُمْ كَمَا لَمْ يُؤْمِنُوا۟ بِهِۦٓ أَوَّلَ مَرَّةٍۢ وَنَذَرُهُمْ فِى طُغْيَـٰنِهِمْ يَعْمَهُونَ ١١٠
وَنُقَلِّبُ
أَفۡـِٔدَتَهُمۡ
وَأَبۡصَٰرَهُمۡ
كَمَا
لَمۡ
يُؤۡمِنُواْ
بِهِۦٓ
أَوَّلَ
مَرَّةٖ
وَنَذَرُهُمۡ
فِي
طُغۡيَٰنِهِمۡ
يَعۡمَهُونَ
١١٠
We turn their hearts and eyes away ˹from the truth˺ as they refused to believe at first, leaving them to wander blindly in their defiance.
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Reflect
Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Meagan Hotchkiss Trejo
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2 years ago
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Referencing
Ayah 6:110, 2:165, 57:3
Strengthen Your Faith, Strengthen Your Heart
Want a stronger faith? A firmer heart? It's all about connection. Connect with Allah ﷻ prayer, dive deep into the Quran, learn all you can about Islam, and surround yourself with positive influences.
Remember, building a strong faith takes time. Be patient, persevere, and trust Allah ﷻ. Your heart will thank you.
Al-Nu’man ibn Bashir reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, ...
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