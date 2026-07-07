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Adh-Dhariyat
38
51:38
وفي موسى اذ ارسلناه الى فرعون بسلطان مبين ٣٨
وَفِى مُوسَىٰٓ إِذْ أَرْسَلْنَـٰهُ إِلَىٰ فِرْعَوْنَ بِسُلْطَـٰنٍۢ مُّبِينٍۢ ٣٨
وَفِي
مُوسَىٰٓ
إِذۡ
أَرۡسَلۡنَٰهُ
إِلَىٰ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
بِسُلۡطَٰنٖ
مُّبِينٖ
٣٨
And in ˹the story of˺ Moses ˹was another lesson,˺ when We sent him to Pharaoh with compelling proof,
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