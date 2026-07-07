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Adh-Dhariyat
37
51:37
وتركنا فيها اية للذين يخافون العذاب الاليم ٣٧
وَتَرَكْنَا فِيهَآ ءَايَةًۭ لِّلَّذِينَ يَخَافُونَ ٱلْعَذَابَ ٱلْأَلِيمَ ٣٧
وَتَرَكۡنَا
فِيهَآ
ءَايَةٗ
لِّلَّذِينَ
يَخَافُونَ
ٱلۡعَذَابَ
ٱلۡأَلِيمَ
٣٧
And We have left a sign there
1
˹as a lesson˺ for those who fear the painful punishment.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Abdel-Minem Mustafa
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8 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 51:37
'This ayah shows that Allah's signs and miracles that He carries out in this world, and after which he leaves behind traces, all lead to Him and to the truthfulness of His messengers. Only those who believe in the afterlife and fear Allah's punishment will benefit from them, for one who does not believe in the afterlife will simply say that these people perished over time just as so many others did and will continue to do. One who believes in and...
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