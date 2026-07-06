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Adh-Dhariyat
29
51:29
فاقبلت امراته في صرة فصكت وجهها وقالت عجوز عقيم ٢٩
فَأَقْبَلَتِ ٱمْرَأَتُهُۥ فِى صَرَّةٍۢ فَصَكَّتْ وَجْهَهَا وَقَالَتْ عَجُوزٌ عَقِيمٌۭ ٢٩
فَأَقۡبَلَتِ
ٱمۡرَأَتُهُۥ
فِي
صَرَّةٖ
فَصَكَّتۡ
وَجۡهَهَا
وَقَالَتۡ
عَجُوزٌ
عَقِيمٞ
٢٩
Then his wife came forward with a cry, clasping her forehead ˹in astonishment˺, exclaiming, “˹A baby from˺ a barren, old woman!”
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Khaleda Begum
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5 years ago
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Referencing
Ayah 51:24-30
#BestDaysBestDeeds
Hospitality-a sunnah of Ibrahim (As) and sacrifice
We all know the importance of hospitality in our deen. But throughout my life I have seen a significant deterioration in the quality of being hospitable in people or households. The number of people from extended family, my mother knows is way bigger than i know people from my extended family and one can imagine what is the status of the next generation. Because we don’t vis...
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