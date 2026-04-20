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Al-Ma'idah
62
5:62
وترى كثيرا منهم يسارعون في الاثم والعدوان واكلهم السحت لبيس ما كانوا يعملون ٦٢
وَتَرَىٰ كَثِيرًۭا مِّنْهُمْ يُسَـٰرِعُونَ فِى ٱلْإِثْمِ وَٱلْعُدْوَٰنِ وَأَكْلِهِمُ ٱلسُّحْتَ ۚ لَبِئْسَ مَا كَانُوا۟ يَعْمَلُونَ ٦٢
وَتَرَىٰ
كَثِيرٗا
مِّنۡهُمۡ
يُسَٰرِعُونَ
فِي
ٱلۡإِثۡمِ
وَٱلۡعُدۡوَٰنِ
وَأَكۡلِهِمُ
ٱلسُّحۡتَۚ
لَبِئۡسَ
مَا
كَانُواْ
يَعۡمَلُونَ
٦٢
You see many of them racing towards sin, transgression, and consumption of forbidden gain. Evil indeed are their actions!
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العربية
Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Abu Bakr and Sheikh Nasir Khamis
Na utawaona, ewe Mtume, wengi miongoni mwa Mayahudi wanayakimbilia maasia ya kusema urongo, uzushi, kuzifanyia uadui hukumu za Mwenyezi Mungu na kula mali ya watu kinyume na haki. Ni maovu mno matendo yao na uadui wao.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
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