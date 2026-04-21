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Ash-Shu'ara
90
26:90
وازلفت الجنة للمتقين ٩٠
وَأُزْلِفَتِ ٱلْجَنَّةُ لِلْمُتَّقِينَ ٩٠
وَأُزۡلِفَتِ
ٱلۡجَنَّةُ
لِلۡمُتَّقِينَ
٩٠
˹On that Day˺ Paradise will be brought near to the God-fearing,
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العربية
السعدي Al-Sa'di
ثم ذكر من صفات ذلك اليوم العظيم وما فيه من الثواب والعقاب فقال وَأُزْلِفَتِ الْجَنَّةُ أي قربت لِلْمُتَّقِينَ ربهم الذين امتثلوا أوامره واجتنبوا زواجره واتقوا سخطه وعقابه
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
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