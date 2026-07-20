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৭৮
৩৬:৭৮
وضرب لنا مثلا ونسي خلقه قال من يحيي العظام وهي رميم ٧٨
وَضَرَبَ لَنَا مَثَلًۭا وَنَسِىَ خَلْقَهُۥ ۖ قَالَ مَن يُحْىِ ٱلْعِظَـٰمَ وَهِىَ رَمِيمٌۭ ٧٨
وَضَرَبَ
لَنَا
مَثَلًا
وَّنَسِیَ
خَلْقَهٗ ؕ
قَالَ
مَنْ
یُّحْیِ
الْعِظَامَ
وَهِیَ
رَمِیْمٌ
۟
সে (আমার সৃষ্টির সাথে) আমার তুলনা করে, অথচ সে তার নিজের সৃষ্টির ব্যপারটি ভুলে যায় (যে তাকে আমিই সৃষ্টি করেছি)। সে বলে, ‘হাড়গুলোকে কে আবার জীবন্ত করবে যখন তা পচে গলে যাবে?’’
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
Hammad Fahim
ফলো করুন
৩০ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩৬:৫০-৮৩
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
আরো দেখুন
১২
৩
Fariha Guncha
ফলো করুন
৪০ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৮৮:১৭, ৩৬:৭৮-৭৯
Ever seen a suckerfish?
I saw a video where three of them lay motionless, clinging to a rock in the desert of silence. They seemed lifeless, abandoned.
Then, someone poured a splash of water over it. The fish stirred, wriggled, and returned to life, as if they had never been dead.
It reminded me of the resurrection of the dead — how something that seems utterly still, barren, and lifeless can awaken in a moment, with just a touch of mercy.
Is...
আরো দেখুন
১৭
৩
Salah Sheikh
ফলো করুন
৫ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৬:৫৯, ৩৬:৭৭-৮২, ২:১-৩, ৩৬:১১, ৬:৭-৯
'if what you are saying is true and the Prophet ﷺ has indeed said that he travelled from Makkah to Jerusalem and then into the heavens, all in one night, then I believe it. How is that such a big deal to believe in when I already believe his claims that he recieves revelation from the Lord of the Heavens and the Earth.'
Iman bil ghayb (Belief in the Unseen) is an essential part of being a Muslim. You open up the Qur'an and it is the one of the f...
আরো দেখুন
১০
১
রিফ্লেকশন কমিউনিটি অন্বেষণ করুন
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