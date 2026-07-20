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৭২
৩৬:৭২
وذللناها لهم فمنها ركوبهم ومنها ياكلون ٧٢
وَذَلَّلْنَـٰهَا لَهُمْ فَمِنْهَا رَكُوبُهُمْ وَمِنْهَا يَأْكُلُونَ ٧٢
وَذَلَّلْنٰهَا
لَهُمْ
فَمِنْهَا
رَكُوْبُهُمْ
وَمِنْهَا
یَاْكُلُوْنَ
۟
আমি এগুলোকে তাদের বশীভূত করে দিয়েছি, ফলে এগুলোর কতক তাদের বাহন, আর এদের কতকগুলো তারা খায়।
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
Ghaith Al asaad
ফলো করুন
গত বছর
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩৬:৭২
This is a great reminder to thank Allah because we tend to take things for granted and we don't thank Allah for all his gifts that he gave us
৮
৩
Hassan Idi NTIRWAZA
ফলো করুন
২৯ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩৬:৭১-৭৩
It was a Sunday morning.
My mother had bought a chicken and asked me to slaughter it, as I usually do.
But this time, it felt different.
As I was slaughtering it and watching the blood flow, a thought crossed my mind: what if it were me in its place? Being slaughtered, then cooked and eaten.
At that moment, I realized the immensity of this blessing.
I was reminded of a passage from the Qur’an:
“Do they not see that We have created for them, fro...
আরো দেখুন
১২
৪
Hammad Fahim
ফলো করুন
৩০ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩৬:৫০-৮৩
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
আরো দেখুন
১২
৩
রিফ্লেকশন কমিউনিটি অন্বেষণ করুন
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পরবর্তী আয়াত