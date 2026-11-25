Man has been endowed with eyes, hands and legs and numerous such blessings, but instead of being thankful, he takes these blessings for granted. It is a fact that these features were not created by man himself, instead his Creator blessed him with them. He must therefore realize their importance, for what would man do, if the Creator decided to withdraw His blessings. Man gets a glimpse of this possibility at the onset of old age. When a man grows very old, all his powers are taken away from him, so much so that he becomes as weak and helpless as he was as a small child. But, man is so foolish that he does not learn a lesson from this.