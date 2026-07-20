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৫৮
৩৬:৫৮
سلام قولا من رب رحيم ٥٨
سَلَـٰمٌۭ قَوْلًۭا مِّن رَّبٍّۢ رَّحِيمٍۢ ٥٨
سَلٰمٌ ۫
قَوْلًا
مِّنْ
رَّبٍّ
رَّحِیْمٍ
۟
দয়াময় প্রতিপালকের পক্ষ থেকে তাদেরকে ‘সালাম’ বলে সম্ভাষণ করা হবে।
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
Maryam Nazar
ফলো করুন
১৯ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৮:৪৮, ২৭:৩৬, ৮:৪৫, ১০:৫৮, ৩৬:৫৮
When someone (evil within ourselves,jinn and mankind evil) offers us toxic drinks of temptations,desires and whisperings ,we should follow the example of Sulaiman Alaihisalam who said " What Allah has given me is better than what he has given you"
An-Naml 27:36
فَلَمَّا جَآءَ سُلَيۡمَٰنَ قَالَ أَتُمِدُّونَنِ بِمَالࣲ فَمَآ ءَاتَىٰنِۦَ ٱللَّهُ خَيۡرࣱ مِّمَّآ ءَاتَىٰكُمۚ بَلۡ أَنتُم بِهَدِيَّتِكُمۡ تَفۡرَحُونَ
So when they came to Solomon, he...
আরো দেখুন
৯
০
UmAbdullah
ফলো করুন
৪ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩৬:৫৮
Imagine salaams from the Most High!!
৮
৪
J Yousef
ফলো করুন
৮ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩৬:৫৮, ১:১-২, ৯৬:১, ২১:৮৯
পোস্ট করা হয়েছে
The 99 Names of Allah
Al-Rabb linguistically is said to be the Owner, the Master, the One who arranges all matters, the Nurturer, the Sustainer, and the One who bestows favors and blessings. Al-Rabb is also the one who mends something; and God is Al-Rabb – Almighty, exalted is He – because He mends the conditions of His creation. God tells us what kind of Rabb He is: ‘[And] 'Peace,' a word from a Merciful Lord.’ [36:58] He is the One who has been taking care of you al...
আরো দেখুন
৫
০
Hammad Fahim
ফলো করুন
৩০ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩৬:৫০-৮৩
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
আরো দেখুন
১২
৩
রিফ্লেকশন কমিউনিটি অন্বেষণ করুন
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