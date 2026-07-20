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৫২
৩৬:৫২
قالوا يا ويلنا من بعثنا من مرقدنا هاذا ما وعد الرحمان وصدق المرسلون ٥٢
قَالُوا۟ يَـٰوَيْلَنَا مَنۢ بَعَثَنَا مِن مَّرْقَدِنَا ۜ ۗ هَـٰذَا مَا وَعَدَ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنُ وَصَدَقَ ٱلْمُرْسَلُونَ ٥٢
قَالُوْا
یٰوَیْلَنَا
مَنْ
بَعَثَنَا
مِنْ
مَّرْقَدِنَا ؔٚۘ
هٰذَا
مَا
وَعَدَ
الرَّحْمٰنُ
وَصَدَقَ
الْمُرْسَلُوْنَ
۟
তারা বলবে, ‘হায় আমাদের দুর্ভোগ! আমাদেরকে আমাদের ঘুমের জায়গা থেকে কে উঠালো? (তাদেরকে জবাব দেয়া হবে) ‘‘এটা হল তাই- দয়াময় আল্লাহ যার ও‘য়াদা দিয়েছিলেন, আর রসূলগণও সত্য কথাই বলেছিলেন।’
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
Sajid Bhutta
ফলো করুন
৬ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩৬:৫২
One of the themes of this surah is the fulfillment of promises.
Imagine yourself in your grave. Alhamdulillah your account of the grave has been made easy for you, so as a blessing a window from Jannah has been opened for you. Where the fresh air and smell comes, so when the trumpet is blown you are disturbed. So you ask,
who woke you from your peaceful sleep to take you into account?
Imagine yourself in the opposite case, you spent your life...
আরো দেখুন
৬
০
Hammad Fahim
ফলো করুন
৩০ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩৬:৫০-৮৩
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
আরো দেখুন
১২
৩
রিফ্লেকশন কমিউনিটি অন্বেষণ করুন
আগের আয়াত
পরবর্তী আয়াত