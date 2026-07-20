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৪৩
৩৬:৪৩
وان نشا نغرقهم فلا صريخ لهم ولا هم ينقذون ٤٣
وَإِن نَّشَأْ نُغْرِقْهُمْ فَلَا صَرِيخَ لَهُمْ وَلَا هُمْ يُنقَذُونَ ٤٣
وَاِنْ
نَّشَاْ
نُغْرِقْهُمْ
فَلَا
صَرِیْخَ
لَهُمْ
وَلَا
هُمْ
یُنْقَذُوْنَ
۟ۙ
আমি ইচ্ছে করলে তাদেরকে ডুবিয়ে দিতে পারি, তখন (তাদের ফরিয়াদ শুনার জন্য) কোন সাহায্যকারী থাকবে না, আর তারা পরিত্রাণও পাবে না
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
Sirotum Daud
ফলো করুন
২৭ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩১:৩১-৩২, ৩৬:৪১-৪৪, ৩৬:৩৫-৩৭
Whenever we're taught a new concept in school, we're often given examples to practice on. Different examples that ultimately follow the same concept we learnt. Similarly, though we'd like to say we know love, we also acknowledge that the love we express towards a partner is different from the love we express towards our children, which can also be different from the love we express towards our parents.
The land, the sky, the sea... they're diffe...
আরো দেখুন
১২
১
Hammad Fahim
ফলো করুন
৩৩ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩৬:১-৫০
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
আরো দেখুন
৪
৩
Hammad Fahim
ফলো করুন
৪৩ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩৬:১-৫০
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
আরো দেখুন
৯
২
রিফ্লেকশন কমিউনিটি অন্বেষণ করুন
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