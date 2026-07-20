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৩৮
৩৬:৩৮
والشمس تجري لمستقر لها ذالك تقدير العزيز العليم ٣٨
وَٱلشَّمْسُ تَجْرِى لِمُسْتَقَرٍّۢ لَّهَا ۚ ذَٰلِكَ تَقْدِيرُ ٱلْعَزِيزِ ٱلْعَلِيمِ ٣٨
وَالشَّمْسُ
تَجْرِیْ
لِمُسْتَقَرٍّ
لَّهَا ؕ
ذٰلِكَ
تَقْدِیْرُ
الْعَزِیْزِ
الْعَلِیْمِ
۟ؕ
আর সূর্য তার জন্যে নির্দিষ্ট ক’রে দেয়া জায়গায় গতিশীল, এটা মহা পরাক্রমশালী সর্বজ্ঞের সুনিরূপিত নির্ধারণ।
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
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Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
Sirotum Daud
ফলো করুন
২৭ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩৬:৩৭-৪০
Being presented with a sign of a dead earth being revived by permission of Allah to bring out grains and fruits of varying types, we're then presented with an image of abundance as its description ends,
{ Exalted is He who created all pairs—from what the earth grows and from themselves and from that which they do not know. } (Qur'an, 36:36)
Pairs of everything, from what we know, from among ourselves, and from what we don't know. Immediately af...
আরো দেখুন
৮
০
Hammad Fahim
ফলো করুন
৩৩ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩৬:১-৫০
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
আরো দেখুন
৪
৩
Hammad Fahim
ফলো করুন
৪৩ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩৬:১-৫০
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
আরো দেখুন
৯
২
Fariha Guncha
ফলো করুন
গত বছর
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৫৫:৫-৬, ৩৬:৩৮-৪০
When we look up at the sky we can't just turn out eyes away from the vast and intricate design of Allah’s creation. The sun rises and sets, the moon goes through phases, and the stars move across the sky, each following a perfect, purposeful path.
An orbit, in simple terms, is a circular path of motion that something follows as it moves around a center, like the Earth around the Sun and the moon around the Earth.
The celestial bodies either flo...
আরো দেখুন
১৩
৪
রিফ্লেকশন কমিউনিটি অন্বেষণ করুন
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