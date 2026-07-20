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৩২
৩৬:৩২
وان كل لما جميع لدينا محضرون ٣٢
وَإِن كُلٌّۭ لَّمَّا جَمِيعٌۭ لَّدَيْنَا مُحْضَرُونَ ٣٢
وَاِنْ
كُلٌّ
لَّمَّا
جَمِیْعٌ
لَّدَیْنَا
مُحْضَرُوْنَ
۟۠
তাদের সব্বাইকে একত্রে আমার কাছে হাজির করা হবে।
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
Dr Ayesha bint yousaf
ফলো করুন
৩ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩৬:৩২
imagine the time when we are gathered and presented to Allah SWT, and we have no own will by ourselves.
৩
৪
Sirotum Daud
ফলো করুন
১৮ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৬২:৯-১০, ১৮:২৮, ৩৬:৩১-৩২, ৬৭:১৫, ৬৭:২৪, ১:৫-৭
{ A man asked the Prophet ﷺ about the Hour, saying, "When will the Hour be?"
The Prophet ﷺ said, "What have you prepared for it?"
The man said, "Nothing, except that I love Allah and His Apostle."
The Prophet ﷺ said, "You will be with those whom you love." } (Sahih Al-Bukhari, 3688)
The people can be spread throughout the land, but we find ourselves gathering nonetheless. There are the more apparent points that we gather through, such as look...
আরো দেখুন
৮
৩
Hammad Fahim
ফলো করুন
৩৩ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩৬:১-৫০
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
আরো দেখুন
৪
৩
Hammad Fahim
ফলো করুন
৪৩ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩৬:১-৫০
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
আরো দেখুন
৯
২
রিফ্লেকশন কমিউনিটি অন্বেষণ করুন
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