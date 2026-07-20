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৩৬:২৪
اني اذا لفي ضلال مبين ٢٤
إِنِّىٓ إِذًۭا لَّفِى ضَلَـٰلٍۢ مُّبِينٍ ٢٤
اِنِّیْۤ
اِذًا
لَّفِیْ
ضَلٰلٍ
مُّبِیْنٍ
۟
তা যদি করি, তাহলে আমি স্পষ্ট পথভ্রষ্টতেই পতিত হব।
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
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Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
Hammad Fahim
ফলো করুন
৩৩ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩৬:১-৫০
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
আরো দেখুন
৪
৩
Hammad Fahim
ফলো করুন
৪৩ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩৬:১-৫০
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
আরো দেখুন
৯
২
রিফ্লেকশন কমিউনিটি অন্বেষণ করুন
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