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৩৬
৩৪:৩৬
قل ان ربي يبسط الرزق لمن يشاء ويقدر ولاكن اكثر الناس لا يعلمون ٣٦
قُلْ إِنَّ رَبِّى يَبْسُطُ ٱلرِّزْقَ لِمَن يَشَآءُ وَيَقْدِرُ وَلَـٰكِنَّ أَكْثَرَ ٱلنَّاسِ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ ٣٦
قُلْ
اِنَّ
رَبِّیْ
یَبْسُطُ
الرِّزْقَ
لِمَنْ
یَّشَآءُ
وَیَقْدِرُ
وَلٰكِنَّ
اَكْثَرَ
النَّاسِ
لَا
یَعْلَمُوْنَ
۟۠
বল- আমার প্রতিপালক যার জন্য চান রিযক প্রশস্ত করেন বা সীমিত করেন, কিন্তু (এর তাৎপর্য) অধিকাংশ লোকই জানে না।
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Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
Quran Journey
ফলো করুন
১২ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩৪:৩৬
We often seem to think that provision is in our hands, but Allah provides for us and determines when and what kind of provision we will get. We worry about whether we will get the next job, pay the next bill, or get the next meal, but we don't think about the fact that it's all in the hands of Allah. Also, we didn't question Him when He provided for us till now from when we were in our mother's wombs. Why do we question Him before the provision h...
আরো দেখুন
১৫
১
J Yousef
ফলো করুন
৮ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩৪:৩৯, ৩০:৩৭, ২:২৪৫, ৩৪:৩৬, ২৯:৬২, ৩৯:৫২, ৪২:১২, ১৩:২৬, ১৭:৩০
পোস্ট করা হয়েছে
The 99 Names of Allah
He is Al-Baasit - the Expander - who can remove even the traces of any constriction we may have felt. The key is to know that after every hardship is ease, as promised in the Qur’an. The Prophet Yusuf alayhi as-salaam (peace be upon him) had to be thrown in a well before coming into the care of the Minister. He had to be put in prison before he was given power and reunited with his family. But he understood that it was from God Almighty and was a...
আরো দেখুন
৭
১
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