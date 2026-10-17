Ma'arif al-Qur'an তাফসীর: Maryam আয়াহ 53

وَوَهَبْنَا لَهُ مِن رَّحْمَتِنَا أَخَاهُ هَارُونَ "And We, out of our mercy, granted him his brother Harun." - 19:53. Literal meaning of ھبہ is a gift. Sayyidna Musa (علیہ السلام) had prayed to Allah to grant prophethood to Sayyidna Harun (علیہ السلام) also in order to provide him support. This prayer was granted and the word وَهَبْنَا has been used to describe this episode i.e. the grant of the gift of Harun (علیہ السلام) to Sayyidna Musa (علیہ السلام) . That is why Sayyidna Harun (علیہ السلام) is also known as the Gift of Allah (ھبۃ اللہ). (Mazhari)