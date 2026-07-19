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Luqman
৬
৩১:৬
ومن الناس من يشتري لهو الحديث ليضل عن سبيل الله بغير علم ويتخذها هزوا اولايك لهم عذاب مهين ٦
وَمِنَ ٱلنَّاسِ مَن يَشْتَرِى لَهْوَ ٱلْحَدِيثِ لِيُضِلَّ عَن سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ بِغَيْرِ عِلْمٍۢ وَيَتَّخِذَهَا هُزُوًا ۚ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ لَهُمْ عَذَابٌۭ مُّهِينٌۭ ٦
وَمِنَ
النَّاسِ
مَنْ
یَّشْتَرِیْ
لَهْوَ
الْحَدِیْثِ
لِیُضِلَّ
عَنْ
سَبِیْلِ
اللّٰهِ
بِغَیْرِ
عِلْمٍ ۖۗ
وَّیَتَّخِذَهَا
هُزُوًا ؕ
اُولٰٓىِٕكَ
لَهُمْ
عَذَابٌ
مُّهِیْنٌ
۟
কতক মানুষ আল্লাহর পথ থেকে বিচ্যুত করার উদ্দেশ্যে অজ্ঞতাবশতঃ অবান্তর কথাবার্তা (গান-বাজনা) ক্রয় করে আর আল্লাহর পথকে ঠাট্টা-বিদ্রূপ করে। ওদের জন্যই আছে অবমাননাকর শাস্তি।
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
ফলো করুন
২ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩১:৬
﷽
But among humankind are those
who purchase amusing tales
to lead astray from the way of Allah
without any knowledge
and to make a mockery of it
For them is a degrading punishment (31:6)
In this time and age, we are witnessing a relentless surge of empty entertainment, wrapped up in superficial glitz and glamour.
The ever-expanding landscape of social media seems to be crafting stories, not for meaning or depth, but for the sake of amusement...
আরো দেখুন
১২
১
Munther El-Alami
ফলো করুন
২ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩১:৬-৭, ৩১:১২, ৮:৩২-৩৩
According to Ibn Ashur's tafsir, the و at the start of 31:12 is meant to connect and contrast Sayyidna Luqman with a man whom Allah references in 31:6-7. This man's identity was preserved by the mufasiroon, he was النَّضْرِ بْنِ الحارِثِ.
As I read about him, a few thoughts struck me:
1) Historians rank him at the same level of animosity towards Islam as Abu Jahl, Ubay bin Khalaf, Abu Lahab, Abu Sufyan, etc - with some claiming him to be the mo...
আরো দেখুন
১০
৩
রিফ্লেকশন কমিউনিটি অন্বেষণ করুন
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