Tazkirul Quran তাফসীর: Hud আয়াহ 6

When the call to the unity of God (tawhid) was made to certain chiefs of the Quraysh, they rose and, nonchalantly donning their mantles, they left. This is, in fact, a way of ignoring something. When a man considers a preacher lowly in comparison to himself, he behaves in this way. But he forgets that Almighty God knows very well the psychology of his doing so. This is not only ignoring a man (the preacher) but amounts also to ignoring God Himself, Who knows all open and hidden matters. And then, what will be man’s condition when he faces God? He will see that God, whom he had ignored, was the Being who gave him all that he possessed—even those things on the strength of which he had ignored the word of God. Man is living in God’s world and ultimately he has to return to his Maker. But he lives as if he has no connection with God today and will have nothing to do with Him in future.