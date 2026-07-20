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Fatir
৩৭
৩৫:৩৭
وهم يصطرخون فيها ربنا اخرجنا نعمل صالحا غير الذي كنا نعمل اولم نعمركم ما يتذكر فيه من تذكر وجاءكم النذير فذوقوا فما للظالمين من نصير ٣٧
وَهُمْ يَصْطَرِخُونَ فِيهَا رَبَّنَآ أَخْرِجْنَا نَعْمَلْ صَـٰلِحًا غَيْرَ ٱلَّذِى كُنَّا نَعْمَلُ ۚ أَوَلَمْ نُعَمِّرْكُم مَّا يَتَذَكَّرُ فِيهِ مَن تَذَكَّرَ وَجَآءَكُمُ ٱلنَّذِيرُ ۖ فَذُوقُوا۟ فَمَا لِلظَّـٰلِمِينَ مِن نَّصِيرٍ ٣٧
وَهُمْ
یَصْطَرِخُوْنَ
فِیْهَا ۚ
رَبَّنَاۤ
اَخْرِجْنَا
نَعْمَلْ
صَالِحًا
غَیْرَ
الَّذِیْ
كُنَّا
نَعْمَلُ ؕ
اَوَلَمْ
نُعَمِّرْكُمْ
مَّا
یَتَذَكَّرُ
فِیْهِ
مَنْ
تَذَكَّرَ
وَجَآءَكُمُ
النَّذِیْرُ ؕ
فَذُوْقُوْا
فَمَا
لِلظّٰلِمِیْنَ
مِنْ
نَّصِیْرٍ
۟۠
সেখানে তারা চিৎকার করে বলবে- হে আমাদের পালনকর্তা! বের করুন আমাদেরকে, আমরা সৎকাজ করব, আমরা যে কাজ করতাম তা করব না। আমি কি তোমাদেরকে এতটা বয়স দেইনি যে, তখন কেউ নসীহত গ্রহণ করতে চাইলে নসীহত গ্রহণ করতে পারতে? আর তোমাদের কাছে সতর্ককারীও এসেছিল। কাজেই শাস্তি ভোগ কর, যালিমদের কোন সাহায্যকারী নেই।
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
slave of Allah
ফলো করুন
২ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩৫:৩৭
Suppose a serial killer kills 1000 people, and you kill him once. How do you seek revenge for the 999 other people?
Atheists are often touched by the uncertainty of whether this world is real, a simulation, an experimental science project, or a form of hell itself. Let’s leave that out of the question. Hell has to exist.
Looking at the above scenario, people might then imply that’s why they educate and cure the mental defectiveness of these cr...
আরো দেখুন
১
০
Bilal Arshad
ফলো করুন
৬ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ১০:৪৫, ২৩:৮০, ৩৫:৩৭
This post correlates with my reflection on the negative effects of wasting time. It was previously discussed that TV is one contraption which many of us spend countless of hours watching. Also, social media falls into this category of self-indulgence. This type of entertainment imprisons you from reaching your full potential. Do you disagree? It has become a habitual routine, whereby people have become dependent on their phones and other forms of...
আরো দেখুন
৬
২
Emma Turahman
ফলো করুন
৬ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩৫:৩৭, ৭৫:১৪-১৫
Not one chance but an indefinite amount of chances. Allah's mercy encompasses all. The most wretched is the one who turns away. Everything I need to be successful is right there. Right within grasp. If I choose to be a loser it'd be my loss.
Al Mujeeb Allah is the Ever Responsive
Al Samee Allah is All Hearing
Al Basit Allah is the One who continually provides and blesses.
Al Hadee The One who Guides
At Tawab the One who Accepts Repentance
Ar...
আরো দেখুন
৭
২
A Siddiqui
ফলো করুন
৬ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩৫:৩৭
I wanted to fast today, but I woke up well past dawn, wondering how I slept through my alarm. It threw off my whole day and I was very unproductive because I was not in the correct frame of mind.
This evening, the alarm I had set last night went off. It was then that I realized I had mistakenly set the alarm for PM instead of AM. My lack of mindfulness when setting the alarm caused me to be regretful the following day.
I remembered this ayat -
...
আরো দেখুন
৪
১
Ibrahim Zeini
ফলো করুন
৬ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ১৮:৬৫-৭০, ১৮:৮২, ১৮:৭৮, ৬:২৬-৩২, ৩৫:৩৭-৩৯
A lot of people ask how can we have free will and freedom of choice if Allah has all knowledge and he knows what we are going to do?
Wa lilahi al mathalol a'laa
And to Allah is the greatest of examples.
Looking at Chapter 18: Al-Kahf, Verses: 65 — 70, 78, 82:
Why did Musa not act differently if Khidr told him the end result? How did Khidr know what the outcome of his interaction with Musa was going to be? Of course, the simple answer to this is ...
আরো দেখুন
২৪
২
tareq abed
ফলো করুন
৮ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩৫:২৮-৩৮, ৯৮:৮
Some random reflections on these set of ayat from tafsir Al sa3di that stood out to me:
1. You cannot attain fear of Allah except by knowledge and that is understood by the restrictive nature of the verse in surah Fatir, and then surah Bayinnah clarifies the pleasure of Allah and his paradise is those who fear Him so no muslim can afford to not know Allah, His deen his final message properly even if he takes the route of dawah, giving charity, ...
আরো দেখুন
৪
১
রিফ্লেকশন কমিউনিটি অন্বেষণ করুন
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