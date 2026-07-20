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১৮
৩৫:১৮
ولا تزر وازرة وزر اخرى وان تدع مثقلة الى حملها لا يحمل منه شيء ولو كان ذا قربى انما تنذر الذين يخشون ربهم بالغيب واقاموا الصلاة ومن تزكى فانما يتزكى لنفسه والى الله المصير ١٨
وَلَا تَزِرُ وَازِرَةٌۭ وِزْرَ أُخْرَىٰ ۚ وَإِن تَدْعُ مُثْقَلَةٌ إِلَىٰ حِمْلِهَا لَا يُحْمَلْ مِنْهُ شَىْءٌۭ وَلَوْ كَانَ ذَا قُرْبَىٰٓ ۗ إِنَّمَا تُنذِرُ ٱلَّذِينَ يَخْشَوْنَ رَبَّهُم بِٱلْغَيْبِ وَأَقَامُوا۟ ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ ۚ وَمَن تَزَكَّىٰ فَإِنَّمَا يَتَزَكَّىٰ لِنَفْسِهِۦ ۚ وَإِلَى ٱللَّهِ ٱلْمَصِيرُ ١٨
وَلَا
تَزِرُ
وَازِرَةٌ
وِّزْرَ
اُخْرٰی ؕ
وَاِنْ
تَدْعُ
مُثْقَلَةٌ
اِلٰی
حِمْلِهَا
لَا
یُحْمَلْ
مِنْهُ
شَیْءٌ
وَّلَوْ
كَانَ
ذَا
قُرْبٰی ؕ
اِنَّمَا
تُنْذِرُ
الَّذِیْنَ
یَخْشَوْنَ
رَبَّهُمْ
بِالْغَیْبِ
وَاَقَامُوا
الصَّلٰوةَ ؕ
وَمَنْ
تَزَكّٰی
فَاِنَّمَا
یَتَزَكّٰی
لِنَفْسِهٖ ؕ
وَاِلَی
اللّٰهِ
الْمَصِیْرُ
۟
কোন বহনকারী অন্যের (পাপের) বোঝা বইবে না। কেউ যদি তার গুরুভার বয়ে দেয়ার জন্য অন্যকে ডাকে তবে তার কিছুই বয়ে দেয়া হবে না- নিকটাত্মীয় হলেও। তুমি কেবল তাদেরকেই সতর্ক করতে পার, যারা না দেখেই তাদের প্রতিপালককে ভয় করে আর নামায প্রতিষ্ঠা করে। যে কেউ নিজেকে পরিশুদ্ধ করে সে তো পরিশুদ্ধ করে নিজের কল্যাণেই। আল্লাহর দিকেই (সকলের) প্রত্যাবর্তন।
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
true view
ফলো করুন
৪৮ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩৫:১৮
My sins are of my own, not of my mother, nor father. My wife, daughter or of my son.
Neither can I carry their sins, try as I might.
But there is Allah, with his tremendous might, power unimaginable, mercy unmatched, and truly deserving to be held in awe. Who can take away mountains of burdens and reset the scales.
So we line up for prayers and ask for forgiveness. For ourselves and our family. For our friends and our people.
Truly, this ...
আরো দেখুন
১৯
২
Hafza Eman
ফলো করুন
গত বছর
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩৫:১৮
While seeing a mother walking behind her children, carrying not only her own bag but also the two school bags of her sons, it reminded me of this Ayah. It was a small moment, yet it carried a profound reminder. In this world, we often carry the burdens of others. Mothers and fathers take on countless responsibilities without hesitation, doing all they can to ease the path for their children.
In this life, we can carry each other’s loads out of l...
আরো দেখুন
১৭
৬
রিফ্লেকশন কমিউনিটি অন্বেষণ করুন
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