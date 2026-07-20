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As-Saffat
২৫
৩৭:২৫
ما لكم لا تناصرون ٢٥
مَا لَكُمْ لَا تَنَاصَرُونَ ٢٥
مَا
لَكُمْ
لَا
تَنَاصَرُوْنَ
۟
‘তোমাদের হয়েছে কী, তোমরা পরস্পরকে সাহায্য করছ না কেন?’
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
Sarah Shoaib
ফলো করুন
৬ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩৭:২৫
Helpless and lifeless lying on the bed for one week in the hospital this time was a nightmare.
I was looking around in the emergency room here and there, finding an angel of death.
I couldn't explain these feelings in words, but that time was an eye-opener for me, like Allah, my dearest Rabb, wanted to send me a message.
This world is so temporary, just a blink of an eye.
I was hoping and praying may Allah show me the faces of angels with good ne...
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২২
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