Ma'arif al-Qur'an তাফসীর: As-Saffat আয়াহ 121

Commentary Described in the verses cited above is the third event relating to Sayyidna Musa (علیہ السلام) and Harun (علیہ السلام) . It has appeared in details at several places. Here it serves as an indicator. The purpose is to tell how Allah Ta’ ala helps out His sincere and obedient servants, and how He bestows so many of His rewards on them. Mentioned here are His favors bestowed upon Sayyidna Musa علیہ السلام and Harun (علیہ السلام) . These favors are of two kinds. First come positive favors that bring benefits as in: وَلَقَدْ مَنَنَّا عَلَىٰ مُوسَىٰ وَهَارُونَ (And We did bestow favors upon Musa (علیہ السلام) and Harun (علیہ السلام) - 37:114). This points out towards those beneficial favors. Then there are negative favors that save from loss or harm. Later verses spell out details of the other kind.