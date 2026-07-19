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Ar-Rum
৪১
৩০:৪১
ظهر الفساد في البر والبحر بما كسبت ايدي الناس ليذيقهم بعض الذي عملوا لعلهم يرجعون ٤١
ظَهَرَ ٱلْفَسَادُ فِى ٱلْبَرِّ وَٱلْبَحْرِ بِمَا كَسَبَتْ أَيْدِى ٱلنَّاسِ لِيُذِيقَهُم بَعْضَ ٱلَّذِى عَمِلُوا۟ لَعَلَّهُمْ يَرْجِعُونَ ٤١
ظَهَرَ
الْفَسَادُ
فِی
الْبَرِّ
وَالْبَحْرِ
بِمَا
كَسَبَتْ
اَیْدِی
النَّاسِ
لِیُذِیْقَهُمْ
بَعْضَ
الَّذِیْ
عَمِلُوْا
لَعَلَّهُمْ
یَرْجِعُوْنَ
۟
মানুষের কৃতকর্মের কারণে জলে স্থলে বিপর্যয় দেখা দিয়েছে যাতে তিনি তাদেরকে তাদের কোন কোন কাজের শাস্তি আস্বাদন করান, যাতে তারা (অসৎ পথ হতে) ফিরে আসে।
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
Syaari Ab Rahman
ফলো করুন
গত বছর
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩০:৯, ৩০:৪১, ৩০:৫
JUZ 21
DON'T BE LIKE THE ROMANS
History teaches us that every civilisation has a rise
and has a fall.
History also tells us internal decay and external threats
cause empires to fall.
However, in Islam we are given a slightly different perspective.
The Romans was most powerful nation at one time but arrogance and heedlessness led to their downfall. Their strength was not based on the spiritual hold in Allah SWT. Their victories were not mete...
আরো দেখুন
৯
৫
Abu Siraj
ফলো করুন
২ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩০:৪১
Being from Florida, and as I was reading about recent hurricane called 'Beryl,' the article stated, 'The Atlantic Ocean has been running a fever for the past year and a half. Sea surface temperatures across the ocean were the warmest on record for almost all of 2023 and continuing into 2024.'
Then the Aya in Al Rum hit me:
ظَهَرَ الْفَسَادُ فِي الْبَرِّ وَالْبَحْرِ بِمَا كَسَبَتْ
أَيْدِي النَّاسِ لِيُذِيقَهُم بَعْضَ الَّذِي عَمِلُوا لَعَلَّهُم...
আরো দেখুন
৫
১
UmAyoub
ফলো করুন
৪ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩০:৪১
Why Does Fitna Happen?
Allah ﷻ says in Surah Ar Rum
ظَهَرَ ٱلۡفَسَادُ فِي ٱلۡبَرِّ وَٱلۡبَحۡرِ بِمَا كَسَبَتۡ أَيۡدِي ٱلنَّاسِ لِيُذِيقَهُم بَعۡضَ ٱلَّذِي عَمِلُواْ لَعَلَّهُمۡ يَرۡجِعُونَ
Corruption has spread on land and sea as a result of what people’s hands have done, so that Allah may cause them to taste ˹the consequences of˺ some of their deeds and perhaps they might return ˹to the Right Path˺.
[30:41]
Ibn Kathir mentioned two opinion...
আরো দেখুন
৪
০
J Yousef
ফলো করুন
৮ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৬৫:৭, ২:২১৬, ৫৯:২৩, ৩০:৪১
পোস্ট করা হয়েছে
The 99 Names of Allah
This Name of God Almighty, when realized, is beautiful and can do much to strengthen our hearts. Mu’min comes from the root a-m-n, which can mean to be secure, safe, free from fear and also to believe in. As human beings, we have weaknesses. We have fears. And as Imam Al-Ghazali, may God have mercy on him, explains, the biggest fear is eternal damnation, and nothing can protect us from that but the profession of faith in the unity of God. That is...
আরো দেখুন
০
০
রিফ্লেকশন কমিউনিটি অন্বেষণ করুন
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