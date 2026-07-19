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৩
৩০:৩
في ادنى الارض وهم من بعد غلبهم سيغلبون ٣
فِىٓ أَدْنَى ٱلْأَرْضِ وَهُم مِّنۢ بَعْدِ غَلَبِهِمْ سَيَغْلِبُونَ ٣
فِیْۤ
اَدْنَی
الْاَرْضِ
وَهُمْ
مِّنْ
بَعْدِ
غَلَبِهِمْ
سَیَغْلِبُوْنَ
۟ۙ
নিকটস্থ ভূমিতে, কিন্তু তারা তাদের পরাজয়ের পর শীঘ্রই জয়লাভ করবে।
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
Mohannad Hakeem
ফলো করুন
২০ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩০:১-৫
The Quran never taught us to be spectators.
The companions watched the two superpowers of the time, the Romans and the Persians, going back and forth in their wars.
Some were betting on who's going to win, before betting became impermissible,
There was some discussion on "picking sides", and it is obvious from some narrations that the companions favored the Romans, being people of the book.
This is one of the many proofs of prophethood and th...
আরো দেখুন
২১
২
Amer Abbas
ফলো করুন
৭ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩০:২-৪, ১২:৮৭, ৩:১৩৯-১৪১
This past decade has been tough for our ummah and humanity. Freedom movements that were crushed in the Middle East, Muslim persecution and oppression in China, Myanmar, Kashmir, and Africa, Anti-Muslim policies and islamophobia rampant in the West, bigoted and hawkish leaders in most of the world.
That said what we should be asking ourselves first and foremost is whether we are succeeding in this test? do we deserve to be empowered? Do we have d...
আরো দেখুন
১৩
০
রিফ্লেকশন কমিউনিটি অন্বেষণ করুন
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