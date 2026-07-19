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১৮
৩০:১৮
وله الحمد في السماوات والارض وعشيا وحين تظهرون ١٨
وَلَهُ ٱلْحَمْدُ فِى ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ وَعَشِيًّۭا وَحِينَ تُظْهِرُونَ ١٨
وَلَهُ
الْحَمْدُ
فِی
السَّمٰوٰتِ
وَالْاَرْضِ
وَعَشِیًّا
وَّحِیْنَ
تُظْهِرُوْنَ
۟
এবং অপরাহ্নে ও যুহরের সময়ে; আর আসমানসমূহে ও যমীনে প্রশংসা তো একমাত্র তাঁরই।
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
R. Ebied
ফলো করুন
৪ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৬:১, ৩০:১৮, ৩৫:১, ২৯:৬৩, ১:২, ৬৪:১, ৪৫:৩৬, ৩৪:১, ৩১:২৫
I was reflecting on the use of the word 'hamd', (praise) in the Quran, and I was drawn to how many of the verses that cite 'hamd' describe Allah in relation to the heavens and the earth and Lord of the Worlds. He (SwT) is described as The Creator, Owner, Originator, Lord of the heavens and the earth.
It makes me think that these verses remind us to praise The One who created everything in our existence, in our experiences, to praise Him for t...
আরো দেখুন
১৯
২
Nadia
ফলো করুন
২ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩০:১৭-১৯
The glorification of Allah mentioned here is described by the scholars of tafsir as a reference to Salah, as it is the best form of glorification. The times mentioned for this glorification further indicate that it is Salah that Allah is referring to. The Qur'an is like no other narrative, and while to laymen it may seem that these verses speak of entirely different things, there is always a logic behind the placement of each verse in Allah's Boo...
আরো দেখুন
৮
৩
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