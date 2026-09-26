Tazkirul Quran তাফসীর: Al-Waqi'ah আয়াহ 85

The event of death is the last proof of the fact that man is completely helpless before the Divine powers. Every man will essentially die at a fixed time and nobody can save him from the angel of death. In view of this, man should be more concerned about his condition after death. Those who performed deeds deserving of paradise in their life before death, will be ushered into paradise in the life after death. However, those who shunned God in this world will be denied God’s grace in the Hereafter. They will be greeted with scalding water and the fire will be their abode.