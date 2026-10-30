Tazkirul Quran তাফসীর: Al-Insan আয়াহ 2

The Quran was revealed in the seventh century A.D. At that time nobody in the whole world knew that the formation of a human being in the mother’s womb started with a drop or clot. It was only in the twentieth century that man came to know that a human being’s (as well as an animal’s) initial creative clot was formed by a combination of two parts—the ovum of a woman and the sperm of a man. When these two microscopic elements combined, that living thing started forming in the mother’s womb which finally took the shape of a human being. The occurrence of the expression, ‘a drop of mingled fluid’ (min nutfatin amshajin) in the Quran one thousand five hundred years ago proves that the Quran is the Book of God. There are many such examples in the Quran. These exceptional cases clearly establish that the Quran was divinely inspired. And when it has once been established that the Quran is the Book of God, its every statement has to be accepted as true, solely on the basis of its having been recorded in the Quran.