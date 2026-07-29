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Al-Baqarah
৯৩
২:৯৩
واذ اخذنا ميثاقكم ورفعنا فوقكم الطور خذوا ما اتيناكم بقوة واسمعوا قالوا سمعنا وعصينا واشربوا في قلوبهم العجل بكفرهم قل بيسما يامركم به ايمانكم ان كنتم مومنين ٩٣
وَإِذْ أَخَذْنَا مِيثَـٰقَكُمْ وَرَفَعْنَا فَوْقَكُمُ ٱلطُّورَ خُذُوا۟ مَآ ءَاتَيْنَـٰكُم بِقُوَّةٍۢ وَٱسْمَعُوا۟ ۖ قَالُوا۟ سَمِعْنَا وَعَصَيْنَا وَأُشْرِبُوا۟ فِى قُلُوبِهِمُ ٱلْعِجْلَ بِكُفْرِهِمْ ۚ قُلْ بِئْسَمَا يَأْمُرُكُم بِهِۦٓ إِيمَـٰنُكُمْ إِن كُنتُم مُّؤْمِنِينَ ٩٣
وَاِذْ
اَخَذْنَا
مِیْثَاقَكُمْ
وَرَفَعْنَا
فَوْقَكُمُ
الطُّوْرَ ؕ
خُذُوْا
مَاۤ
اٰتَیْنٰكُمْ
بِقُوَّةٍ
وَّاسْمَعُوْا ؕ
قَالُوْا
سَمِعْنَا
وَعَصَیْنَا ۗ
وَاُشْرِبُوْا
فِیْ
قُلُوْبِهِمُ
الْعِجْلَ
بِكُفْرِهِمْ ؕ
قُلْ
بِئْسَمَا
یَاْمُرُكُمْ
بِهٖۤ
اِیْمَانُكُمْ
اِنْ
كُنْتُمْ
مُّؤْمِنِیْنَ
۟
স্মরণ কর, যখন তোমাদের শপথ নিয়েছিলাম এবং তূর পর্বতকে তোমাদের ঊর্ধ্বে তুলেছিলাম এবং বলেছিলাম, ‘যা দিলাম তা দৃঢ়রূপে ধারণ কর এবং শ্রবণ কর’। তারা বলেছিল, আমরা শুনলাম ও অমান্য করলাম। কুফুরীর কারণে তাদের অন্তরে গো-বৎস-প্রীতি শিকড় গেড়ে বসেছিল। বল, ‘যদি তোমরা বিশ্বাসী হও, তবে তোমাদের বিশ্বাস যার নির্দেশ দেয়, তা কতই না নিকৃষ্ট’!
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
ekaterina myachina
ফলো করুন
৬ দিন আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:৯৩, ২:২৮৫-২৮৬
From Recitation to Reflection
"We Hear and We Obey"
Fajr Prayer · Surah Al-Baqarah (2:285–286)
Sometimes it is not a single verse that stays with you, but the way a passage unfolds.
The closing verses of Surah al-Baqarah begin with a declaration of faith.
آمَنَ الرَّسُولُ بِمَا أُنزِلَ إِلَيْهِ مِن رَّبِّهِ وَالْمُؤْمِنُونَ
"The Messenger has believed in what was revealed to him from his Lord, and so have the believers." (2:285)
Then comes one...
আরো দেখুন
১০
০
Sherene Mansor
ফলো করুন
২ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:৯৩, ২:১৩৮
Powerful imagery is another tool that brings Quranic lessons to life.
'The love of the calf'.
'The colour of Allah'.
2 vivid images for 2 distinct realities.
Which one would i like to have?
Which one should dictate the way i live my life?
I earnestly hope that Allah SWT will keep me committed to one and protect me from the other
Aamiin.
#DivineBookClub
Week 2
৯
২
sabah firdous
ফলো করুন
৫ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:৯৩
Love of something unlawful takes root in our hearts when we disbelieve.
So the further I move away from Allah, the more the love of unlawful things will find room in my heart.
Ya Rabbi! Cleanse my heart of all that takes me away from you and fill my heart with Your remembrance and Your Love and Sincerity. Ameen
১৩
৩
tareq abed
ফলো করুন
৭ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:৯৩
Here the Qur’an narrates to us an incident with the Children of Israel. Of course, commentators note that the Qur’an does not imply that the statement 'we hear and disobey' was actually vocalised by the Israelites, since the mountain did not fall on them and their descendants exist today. The point that the Qur’an is making is that their actions reflected this very attitude of 'hearing and disobeying', hence the statement 'And their hearts absorb...
আরো দেখুন
১৭
১
ekaterina myachina
ফলো করুন
১০ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:৯১-৯৩
The Calf Within the Heart
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:91–93) through the Hadith
The ayahs move from rejection to the condition of the heart itself.
Not only refusing revelation,
but the heart becoming attached to what it cannot easily let go of.
The Qur’an says:
﴿وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمْ آمِنُوا بِمَا أَنزَلَ اللَّهُ قَالُوا نُؤْمِنُ بِمَا أُنزِلَ عَلَيْنَا﴾
“And when they are told, ‘Believe in what Allah has sent down,’ they say, ‘We believe only in ...
আরো দেখুন
৯
২
Angela Purely Muslimah
ফলো করুন
গত বছর
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:৯২-৯৩
This Reflection is in 2 parts:
1. The Worship of the Calf: A Symbol of Worldly Attachments
In Surah Al-Baqarah (2:92-93), Allah tells us about Bani Israel:
'And indeed Moses came to you with clear proofs, yet you took the calf (for worship) after he left, and you were wrongdoers.'
Despite being given miracles and clear guidance, their love of the calf remained deeply rooted in their hearts, leading them to disobedience. The calf was not just ...
আরো দেখুন
১১
২
sabah firdous
ফলো করুন
৫ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:৯০-৯৬
'They will be clinging to life more than Polytheists'
This is said about people who resented the prophets chosen by Allah.
' resenting Allah for granting His grace to whoever He wills of His servants!'
It reminds me of Iblees and Adam (peace be upon him).
Is the root of all evil, jealousy and resentment?
Just a few verses later Allah relieves us with
'.... Allah selects whoever He wills for His mercy. And Allah is the Lord of infinite bounty.' (...
আরো দেখুন
১৩
৩
রিফ্লেকশন কমিউনিটি অন্বেষণ করুন
আগের আয়াত
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