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Al-Baqarah
৯
২:৯
يخادعون الله والذين امنوا وما يخدعون الا انفسهم وما يشعرون ٩
يُخَـٰدِعُونَ ٱللَّهَ وَٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ وَمَا يَخْدَعُونَ إِلَّآ أَنفُسَهُمْ وَمَا يَشْعُرُونَ ٩
یُخٰدِعُوْنَ
اللّٰهَ
وَالَّذِیْنَ
اٰمَنُوْا ۚ
وَمَا
یَخْدَعُوْنَ
اِلَّاۤ
اَنْفُسَهُمْ
وَمَا
یَشْعُرُوْنَ
۟ؕ
তারা আল্লাহ ও মু’মিনদেরকে প্রতারিত করে, আসলে তারা নিজেদেরকে ছাড়া অন্য কাউকে প্রতারিত করে না, কিন্তু এটা তারা উপলব্ধি করতে পারে না।
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
Khalisa M.
ফলো করুন
৪৩ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২৭:৪০, ১২:৮৬, ২:৯, ১৬:১৯, ২:২১৬
When someone gives you a gift you don’t like, you fake it... or at least you try to. You smile and say thank you in hopes of not hurting their feelings, because 'it’s the thought that counts.'
But what about when Allah ﷻ gifts you with something you don’t like... what then?
You can’t fake it.
Not with Him.
'And Allah knows what you conceal and what you reveal.' (16:19)
And even with yourself, you can only fake it for so long.
'They [try to] dec...
আরো দেখুন
২৩
৫
محمد اشراق
ফলো করুন
২ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:৮-১৪
In the beginning of Surah Al-Baqarah, Allah discusses the characteristics of believers, disbelievers, and hypocrites. While these verses directly address the hypocrites of Medina, and have also some other implication but following are some forms of hypocrisy in light of these verses that should be reflect on .
Ayah 8 : True Belief Requires Action
Saying 'I am Muslim' isn't enough. If I don't pray, neglect Allah's words, mistreat others, lack ...
আরো দেখুন
১৮
০
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