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Al-Baqarah
৮৬
২:৮৬
اولايك الذين اشتروا الحياة الدنيا بالاخرة فلا يخفف عنهم العذاب ولا هم ينصرون ٨٦
أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ ٱلَّذِينَ ٱشْتَرَوُا۟ ٱلْحَيَوٰةَ ٱلدُّنْيَا بِٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ ۖ فَلَا يُخَفَّفُ عَنْهُمُ ٱلْعَذَابُ وَلَا هُمْ يُنصَرُونَ ٨٦
اُولٰٓىِٕكَ
الَّذِیْنَ
اشْتَرَوُا
الْحَیٰوةَ
الدُّنْیَا
بِالْاٰخِرَةِ ؗ
فَلَا
یُخَفَّفُ
عَنْهُمُ
الْعَذَابُ
وَلَا
هُمْ
یُنْصَرُوْنَ
۟۠
তারাই পরকালের বিনিময়ে পার্থিব জীবন ক্রয় করে। কাজেই তাদের শাস্তি কম করা হবে না এবং তারা সাহায্যপ্রাপ্তও হবে না।
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
Iraj Marjan
ফলো করুন
২ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৩৫:২৯-৩০, ২:৮৬, ৬১:১০, ৯:১১১
THE TRADE
We are all traders in the grand marketplace of life, where every moment counts, and every decision has a consequence. A Hadith of Prophet ﷺ mentions this trade as following
كُلُّ النَّاسِ يَغْدُو فَبايِعٌ نَفْسَهُ فَمُعْتِقُها، أوْ مُوبِقُها.
'All people go out in the morning, selling their souls, either freeing them (through their virtues) or destroying them (in sin).'
(صحيح مسلم)
This profound concept is also echoed in the Quran...
আরো দেখুন
১৫
৭
Mustafa Zaib
ফলো করুন
২ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:৮৬
Reading this I realized that by doing sins that gave me worldly pleasures, I traded the real pleasures of the hereafter which are given because of the true belief, but because you have not seen them it is easy to forget about them and get what you can from this word may Allah Subhanwatala increase our taqwa
৬
০
ekaterina myachina
ফলো করুন
১০ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:৮৫-৮৬
In Part
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:85–86) through the Hadith
A contradiction appears in the ayah:
﴿أَفَتُؤْمِنُونَ بِبَعْضِ الْكِتَابِ وَتَكْفُرُونَ بِبَعْضٍ﴾
“Do you then believe in part of the Book and disbelieve in part?” (2:85)
Classical tafsir relates these ayahs to conflict among factions from Bani Israil.
They would fight and expel one another,
yet still try to free their captives afterward while following part of the Torah.
Not always t...
আরো দেখুন
৭
৩
tareq abed
ফলো করুন
৮ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:৮৪-৮৬
These verses are a very strong proof That belief requires action. That is because here the Jews were blamed by Allah for following some of the divine laws of their religion pertaining to combat and violating other laws based on their benefit. They obeyed the laws pertaining to freeing captives for ransom but violated the laws pertaining to fighting and expelling other Jews in war. The proof lies in the last verse where Allah called they're appli...
আরো দেখুন
৩
০
রিফ্লেকশন কমিউনিটি অন্বেষণ করুন
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