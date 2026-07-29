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Al-Baqarah
৪৯
২:৪৯
واذ نجيناكم من ال فرعون يسومونكم سوء العذاب يذبحون ابناءكم ويستحيون نساءكم وفي ذالكم بلاء من ربكم عظيم ٤٩
وَإِذْ نَجَّيْنَـٰكُم مِّنْ ءَالِ فِرْعَوْنَ يَسُومُونَكُمْ سُوٓءَ ٱلْعَذَابِ يُذَبِّحُونَ أَبْنَآءَكُمْ وَيَسْتَحْيُونَ نِسَآءَكُمْ ۚ وَفِى ذَٰلِكُم بَلَآءٌۭ مِّن رَّبِّكُمْ عَظِيمٌۭ ٤٩
وَاِذْ
نَجَّیْنٰكُمْ
مِّنْ
اٰلِ
فِرْعَوْنَ
یَسُوْمُوْنَكُمْ
سُوْٓءَ
الْعَذَابِ
یُذَبِّحُوْنَ
اَبْنَآءَكُمْ
وَیَسْتَحْیُوْنَ
نِسَآءَكُمْ ؕ
وَفِیْ
ذٰلِكُمْ
بَلَآءٌ
مِّنْ
رَّبِّكُمْ
عَظِیْمٌ
۟
স্মরণ কর, আমি যখন তোমাদেরকে ফেরাউন গোষ্ঠী হতে মুক্তি দিয়েছিলাম, যারা তোমাদের পুত্র সন্তানকে হত্যা ক’রে আর তোমাদের নারীদেরকে জীবিত রেখে তোমাদেরকে মর্মান্তিক যাতনা দিত আর এতে তোমাদের প্রভুর পক্ষ হতে ছিল মহাপরীক্ষা।
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
Basit Minhas
ফলো করুন
২ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:৪৯
:بسم الله والحمد لله والصلاة والسلام على رسول الله. أما بعد:
I was just reading Qasas Un Nabiyeen (Stories of the Prophets AS) by Syed Abul Hassan Ali Nadwi RA, it was the story of Prophet Musa AS. The author (rahimahullah) tried to portray the emotions of the families, the parents, the fathers, and the mothers when their newborn sons were taken away from them to be slaughtered. I think author (rahimahullah) did a brilliant job. Being a parent m...
আরো দেখুন
২৩
৩
tareq abed
ফলো করুন
৮ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ১৪:৬, ২:৪৯
In surah Ibrahim the letter of conjugation و was used more then in surah al baqarah when listing the punishments inflicted on them by Pharoah and that is because in Surah Ibrahim Allah as reminding them of his favour so separating between the different punishments they faced before Allah rescued them with wa or and adds to the feeling of gratitude from Allah he saved them from. While in surah Albaqara the context was reminding them of their trans...
আরো দেখুন
১
০
Eman Fatima
ফলো করুন
১১ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:৪৭-৫৪
Today I watched the TV series for so long, from morning to Duhr time. I was feeling guilty, but I let the feeling go and was regretting it later that I had wasted my time and it's not going to work for me in akhirah, so....,i opened the Quran, and started reading from where I left [Surah Baqarah: 47]. Allah says, "O Bani Israel, remember My blessings on you," and I felt that Allah was saying this to me, "Eman, remember the blessings of your Lord...
আরো দেখুন
২৪
৪
ekaterina myachina
ফলো করুন
১২ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:৪৯-৫০
A Way Where There Was None
Reading Surah Al-Baqarah (2:49–50) through the Hadith
Waking before dawn for quite moments of tahajjud,
I found myself drawn back to the next ayat from Surah Al-Baqarah.
And unexpectedly, they seemed to meet something already present.
There are moments that remain,
not because they were fully grasped at the time,
but because they were lived through—
moments that carry a certain weight,
even when the details begin...
আরো দেখুন
১১
২
Omodara Jellilah Adediran
ফলো করুন
২ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:৪৯-৫৪
Bismillahi Rahmani Raheem
Going though these verses and reflecting on how many times the children of Israel had to be reminded of the favours of God upon them struck something in me. Why would we have these written and so detailed in the Qur'an if not to serve as a reminder and warning for us too. I applied this to my life and thought about all the things that God has done for me that I've forgotten,all the times He saved me,all the times He ga...
আরো দেখুন
১৪
৪
A Siddiqui
ফলো করুন
৬ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ৬৯:১১-১২, ২১:৮৭-৮৮, ২:৪৯-৫০
Human beings can't breathe in water. Human beings also can't survive without water.
Being submerged in water can kill us. And not having water to drink can also kill us.
Allah put us on this earth that is about 75% water. A very small amount of that is drinkable. The majority of it is dangerous for us to drink.
Isn't that interesting?
Also, water has been a test for some of the Prophets:
- Noah (a) was commanded to build a ship in order to...
আরো দেখুন
৩০
২২
Noorr Sahar
ফলো করুন
৬ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:৪৭-৫০
Gratitude is such a wide spectrum term and the most important practice that we don't value as it should be.
In surah baqara Allah says,' oh children of Israel,recall my favours that I had done unto you and I gave you superiority over the world'
Bani Israel were chosen of Allah for guidance but they were ungrateful.
I was thinking what made them ungrateful? They saw very clear signs from seeing Fira'un drowning in the sea to Man o salwa & 1...
আরো দেখুন
৯
১
রিফ্লেকশন কমিউনিটি অন্বেষণ করুন
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