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Al-Baqarah
৩৬
২:৩৬
فازلهما الشيطان عنها فاخرجهما مما كانا فيه وقلنا اهبطوا بعضكم لبعض عدو ولكم في الارض مستقر ومتاع الى حين ٣٦
فَأَزَلَّهُمَا ٱلشَّيْطَـٰنُ عَنْهَا فَأَخْرَجَهُمَا مِمَّا كَانَا فِيهِ ۖ وَقُلْنَا ٱهْبِطُوا۟ بَعْضُكُمْ لِبَعْضٍ عَدُوٌّۭ ۖ وَلَكُمْ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ مُسْتَقَرٌّۭ وَمَتَـٰعٌ إِلَىٰ حِينٍۢ ٣٦
فَاَزَلَّهُمَا
الشَّیْطٰنُ
عَنْهَا
فَاَخْرَجَهُمَا
مِمَّا
كَانَا
فِیْهِ ۪
وَقُلْنَا
اهْبِطُوْا
بَعْضُكُمْ
لِبَعْضٍ
عَدُوٌّ ۚ
وَلَكُمْ
فِی
الْاَرْضِ
مُسْتَقَرٌّ
وَّمَتَاعٌ
اِلٰی
حِیْنٍ
۟
কিন্তু শয়ত্বান তাত্থেকে তাদের পদস্খলন ঘটাল এবং তারা দু’জন যেখানে ছিল, তাদেরকে সেখান থেকে বের করে দিল; আমি বললাম, ‘নেমে যাও, তোমরা পরস্পর পরস্পরের শত্রু, দুনিয়াতে কিছু কালের জন্য তোমাদের বসবাস ও জীবিকা আছে’।
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প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
Salihu Abba
ফলো করুন
২ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:৩৬, ৬৪:১৪
KNOWLEDGE, WISDOM, GRATITUDE (APPRECIATION) ---[ 1 ]
Appreciate every encounter you have with people and experiences, for they are opportunities for growth. The Quran speaks in a way that, through Allah's infinite grace, allows us to see guidance from multiple perspectives, meeting both our physical and, more importantly, our spiritual needs.
Recently, I watched a video where Steve Jobs explained rock tumbling—a process that turns ordinary, rou...
আরো দেখুন
১৩
২
Sherene Mansor
ফলো করুন
৪ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:৩৬, ২:২২২, ৬৮:৪৮-৪৯, ১১:৪৫-৪৬, ৮০:১
#QuranWeeklyDose
#AllahLoves
Allah Loves those who continuously repent to Him.
Al Baqarah : 222 started off our Weekly Quran Dose (Week 3).
I admired Ustadz Mohannad's modesty as he shyly commented on the topic at hand.
For a lesson to be taught Allah SWT, the most supreme Teacher, spared no feelings.
Allah SWT talks about the most intimate relations to teach us to earn His Love by pursuing purity and also to constantly turn back in repentan...
আরো দেখুন
১১
৩
ekaterina myachina
ফলো করুন
১৩ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:৩৫-৩৬, ৭:২৩
Between Error and Return
Reading Al-Baqara (2:35-36) through the Hadith
There seems to be a quiet way in which mistakes appear.
Not always as something dramatic or sudden, but as a small shift —
a moment where a boundary is crossed almost without noticing,
and only afterwards does it begin to settle in.
وَقُلْنَا يَا آدَمُ اسْكُنْ أَنتَ وَزَوْجُكَ الْجَنَّةَ وَكُلَا مِنْهَا رَغَدًا حَيْثُ شِئْتُمَا وَلَا تَقْرَبَا هَٰذِهِ الشَّجَرَةَ فَتَكُو...
আরো দেখুন
১৩
২
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
ফলো করুন
২ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:৩৫-৩৭
﷽
We all have our weaknesses and temptations within us. It's a part of our human nature, a test that Allah (SWT) has placed within us. Sometimes, these desires align with the boundaries set by Allah, and there are permissible ways to fulfil them. But when these desires fall outside the hudud, the sacred boundaries set by Allah, there is no lawful way to fulfil them. The life of this world is restricted by the divine laws and boundaries establish...
আরো দেখুন
৮
০
R. Ebied
ফলো করুন
২ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:২৯-৩৭
These verses spell out God's love for us. He created the earth, the seven heavens, brought forth our father Adam as a dignified human being, gifting him with knowledge, asked the angels to prostrate before him, told him to enjoy all of the blessings in heaven with his spouse except one tree, and when Satan deceived them , Allah taught Adam how to repent - He did not leave him alone or not forgive him.
To God belongs the greater example, just a...
আরো দেখুন
১২
৩
Dania Hijazi
ফলো করুন
২ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:৩৫-৩৭
Allah created the Earth for us, then created us and honored us by having the angels prostrate to a human. Allah then further bestows His favor on human beings by allowing Adam to live in paradise. From the beginning of our creation Allah has blessed humans with gift after gift, blessing after blessing. So what does Our Master want in return? Allah only gives Adam one simple command, a command that is only for Adam’s benefit not Allah’s. Such a si...
আরো দেখুন
২
১
Razia Zahra
ফলো করুন
৪ বছর পূর্বে
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রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:৩৫-৩৭, ২০:৮২
In the Name of Allah the Most Gracious, the Most Kind,
I was reading the following ayats today, and it occurred to me that Allah azza wa jal had warned Adam Alahis salaam not to approach the tree or else he will be a wrongdoer. Yet, Satan managed to deceive them. But, I told myself ‘notice how Allah azza wa jal’ inspired Adam Alahis salaam with words seeking sincere repentance.
I have seen many individuals feel an enormous amount of shame and ...
আরো দেখুন
৩২
৬
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