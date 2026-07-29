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Al-Baqarah
৩২
২:৩২
قالوا سبحانك لا علم لنا الا ما علمتنا انك انت العليم الحكيم ٣٢
قَالُوا۟ سُبْحَـٰنَكَ لَا عِلْمَ لَنَآ إِلَّا مَا عَلَّمْتَنَآ ۖ إِنَّكَ أَنتَ ٱلْعَلِيمُ ٱلْحَكِيمُ ٣٢
قَالُوْا
سُبْحٰنَكَ
لَا
عِلْمَ
لَنَاۤ
اِلَّا
مَا
عَلَّمْتَنَا ؕ
اِنَّكَ
اَنْتَ
الْعَلِیْمُ
الْحَكِیْمُ
۟
তারা বলল, ‘আপনি পবিত্র মহান, আপনি আমাদেরকে যা শিক্ষা দিয়েছেন, তাছাড়া আমাদের কোন জ্ঞানই নেই, নিশ্চয়ই আপনি সর্বজ্ঞ ও প্রজ্ঞাময়’।
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
Salihu Abba
ফলো করুন
গত বছর
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:৩২, ২৮:৫
The story of Prophet Musa (as) and his teacher in Surah Al-Kahf teaches us a profound lesson: divine wisdom often lies beyond our grasp. Musa, though a prophet, couldn’t bear actions that seemed unjust—until the truth was revealed later.
Similarly, in our lives, we witness hardship, injustice, and confusion. We wish someone could explain Allah’s wisdom in every moment—but we’re not always given that clarity. The test is to trust, not necessarily...
আরো দেখুন
১৬
৩
Khalisa M.
ফলো করুন
গত বছর
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:২১৬, ২:২৫৫, ২০:১১৪, ২:৩২
I have a coffee mug from a few years ago that says, 'I may be wrong, but I doubt it.'
Ooooh, how things have changed since then. If I could rewrite it now, it would say, 'I may be wrong, please correct me.'
Alhamdulillah for the ability not only to learn but to be open to mistakes and growth.
The moment you assume you know everything, you shut the door to learning.
You stop being a student.
But when it comes to Islam, we are all lifelong lea...
আরো দেখুন
১৯
৪
Fay Kay
ফলো করুন
গত বছর
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:৩২
ASA WRWB and Ramadan Mubarak! May Allah make this month when we encounter a re-birth in our Iman which lets us fuel forward towards Sirat ul Mustaqeem and ultimately Allah’s Pleasure.
This Dua’a of the angels exemplifies how much they revere and obey Allah. And as humans, we need to learn and strive, too. We need to acknowledge and respect the Knowledge and Wisdom of Allah and truly submit to the idea of His Totality of Knowledge, which we canno...
আরো দেখুন
৬
২
Lennin Antunish
ফলো করুন
২ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:৩২
I have no knowledge expect for what Allah has granted me to know for He is the most wise & all knowing!
For in my quiet awareness will I be able to hear what Allah deems me to know. The Ego separates me from Allah
৭
১
Maryam Akodu
ফলো করুন
২ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:৩২
In the name of Allāh, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful.
Allāh is the owner of all knowledge of the seen and unseen, everything apparent and hidden. every idea man has ever come up with is because Allāh has given him that knowledge. it is now up to a person what they decide to use the knowledge for.
however, the greatest knowledge Allāh can give man is the knowledge and understanding of His deen, which he doesn't give to everyone but t...
আরো দেখুন
৭
৩
jospeh gifford
ফলো করুন
২ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:৩২
you can learn all from Allah, when he gives you wisdom you become truly wise
৬
০
Sajid Bhutta
ফলো করুন
৭ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:৩২
পোস্ট করা হয়েছে
Muslim Student Organization & Women in Islam CCNY
*Not my own reflection, but a reflection on someone's reflection*
A brother who is a professor asked me how my studying for finals was going , I said Alhamdulillah. And I returned the question, 'you must be busy grading papers etc. '
His response was that he actually looks foward to it because he learns so much by just reading student's papers. He said 'he thinks sometimes teachers learn more from students than students learn from teachers'.
H...
আরো দেখুন
৮
০
ekaterina myachina
ফলো করুন
১৪ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:৩১-৩৩
What You Were Given
Reading Al-Baqara (2:31-33) through the Hadith
After the human being is introduced — with all the tension that comes with it — the Qur’an does not move immediately to action.
It turns instead to something less visible, but just as defining:
what was placed within.
وَعَلَّمَ آدَمَ الْأَسْمَاءَ كُلَّهَا ثُمَّ عَرَضَهُمْ عَلَى الْمَلَائِكَةِ فَقَالَ أَنبِئُونِي بِأَسْمَاءِ هَٰؤُلَاءِ إِن كُنتُمْ صَادِقِينَ
“And He taught Adam...
আরো দেখুন
৮
০
Rahmah Salako
ফলো করুন
২৮ সপ্তাহ আগে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:৩১-৩৪
Knowledge is never neutral.
It always bears fruit, the question is what kind.
Will knowledge lead us to obedience or arrogance?
To submission or resistance?
To humility or pride?
The angels responded to knowledge with submission.
Iblis responded with knowledge mixed with ego.
The difference was not what they knew
but what their hearts did with it.
Allah teaches us a powerful truth:
Above everyone who possesses knowledge is the All-Knowing.
...
আরো দেখুন
২৩
০
R. Ebied
ফলো করুন
২ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:২৯-৩৭
These verses spell out God's love for us. He created the earth, the seven heavens, brought forth our father Adam as a dignified human being, gifting him with knowledge, asked the angels to prostrate before him, told him to enjoy all of the blessings in heaven with his spouse except one tree, and when Satan deceived them , Allah taught Adam how to repent - He did not leave him alone or not forgive him.
To God belongs the greater example, just a...
আরো দেখুন
১২
৩
রিফ্লেকশন কমিউনিটি অন্বেষণ করুন
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