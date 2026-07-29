প্রবেশ কর
প্রবেশ কর
প্রবেশ কর
ভাষা নির্বাচন কর
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
২১১
২:২১১
سل بني اسراييل كم اتيناهم من اية بينة ومن يبدل نعمة الله من بعد ما جاءته فان الله شديد العقاب ٢١١
سَلْ بَنِىٓ إِسْرَٰٓءِيلَ كَمْ ءَاتَيْنَـٰهُم مِّنْ ءَايَةٍۭ بَيِّنَةٍۢ ۗ وَمَن يُبَدِّلْ نِعْمَةَ ٱللَّهِ مِنۢ بَعْدِ مَا جَآءَتْهُ فَإِنَّ ٱللَّهَ شَدِيدُ ٱلْعِقَابِ ٢١١
سَلْ
بَنِیْۤ
اِسْرَآءِیْلَ
كَمْ
اٰتَیْنٰهُمْ
مِّنْ
اٰیَةٍۭ
بَیِّنَةٍ ؕ
وَمَنْ
یُّبَدِّلْ
نِعْمَةَ
اللّٰهِ
مِنْ
بَعْدِ
مَا
جَآءَتْهُ
فَاِنَّ
اللّٰهَ
شَدِیْدُ
الْعِقَابِ
۟
বানী ইসরাঈলকে জিজ্ঞেস কর, আমি তাদেরকে কত সুস্পষ্ট নিদর্শন দিয়েছি। কোন ব্যক্তি আল্লাহর নিয়ামাত তার নিকট পৌঁছার পর পরিবর্তন করলে, নিশ্চয়ই আল্লাহ শাস্তি দানে কঠোর।
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
Razia Zahra
ফলো করুন
৪ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ১:৬-৭, ২:২১১
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most kind,
I remember during my teenage years, often I would enjoy listening to the recitation of the Qur’an. Surah Al Mulk was one of my favourite suwars to listen to. However, I did not contemplate very deeply though some ayats would make me pause and reflect. I still had not grasped much meaning.
Then, I remember as a growing adult, reading the translation of the Qur’an in English (because I coul...
আরো দেখুন
২৫
৭
tareq abed
ফলো করুন
৮ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:২১১, ১৪:৭
Bani Israel changed the blessings Allah SWT gave them by not being grateful, and the blessings turned to punishments against them.
Compare that with his promise that if you thank him for the blessings, not only will he allow you to keep them, but he will increase them for you, whether they are blessings of religion, or matters of dunya.
২
০
রিফ্লেকশন কমিউনিটি অন্বেষণ করুন
আগের আয়াত
পরবর্তী আয়াত