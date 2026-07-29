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Al-Baqarah
২০৭
২:২০৭
ومن الناس من يشري نفسه ابتغاء مرضات الله والله رءوف بالعباد ٢٠٧
وَمِنَ ٱلنَّاسِ مَن يَشْرِى نَفْسَهُ ٱبْتِغَآءَ مَرْضَاتِ ٱللَّهِ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ رَءُوفٌۢ بِٱلْعِبَادِ ٢٠٧
وَمِنَ
النَّاسِ
مَنْ
یَّشْرِیْ
نَفْسَهُ
ابْتِغَآءَ
مَرْضَاتِ
اللّٰهِ ؕ
وَاللّٰهُ
رَءُوْفٌۢ
بِالْعِبَادِ
۟
মানুষের মধ্যে এমন আছে যে, আল্লাহর সন্তুষ্টি অর্জনে নিজের প্রাণ দিয়ে থাকে, বস্তুতঃ আল্লাহ তাঁর বান্দাদের প্রতি অত্যধিক দয়ালু।
তাফসির
ধাপ বা পর্যায়সমূহ
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
কিরাত
হাদিস
Aa
প্রতিফলিত করা
প্রতিফলন Quran.com-এর মতামতের প্রতিনিধিত্ব করে না এবং প্রেক্ষাপটের বাইরে নেওয়া উচিত নয়
A Siddiqui
ফলো করুন
৫ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ২:২০৭, ৪৩:৬২
'Whose pleasure am I earning?'
As you go about your day, take time to stop and reflect on what you are doing and ask yourself:
'Is what I am doing right now most likely:
A) Earning God's pleasure?
-or-
B) Pleasing to satan?'
Let's reflect on these 2 ayat and do our best to answer 'A' instead of 'B' as much as we can.
Try it out and share your experience!
৩৯
১৫
Sherene Mansor
ফলো করুন
৪ বছর পূর্বে
·
রেফারেন্সিং
আয়াহ ১৮:১১০, ২:২০০-২০১, ২২:৭৮, ২:২০৪-২০৭
#QuranWeeklyDose
This week's session rounded up the discussion on Hajj.
The Hajj experience divides people into 4 categories.
1. the ones who ask Allah SWT for only dunya (2:200)
2. the ones who ask for both dunya and akhirah (2:201)
3. the ones whose speech impresses you and calls upon Allah SWT but in their hearts they oppose Islam; the hypocrites (2:204-206)
4. the ones who sacrifice everything for Allah SWT (2:207)
Knowing this reality, wh...
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৭
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